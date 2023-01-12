Events around Louisville honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

There will be several events in Louisville honoring the civil rights activist's life and legacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Martin Luther King Day is just around the corner. The federal holiday celebrates the civil rights activist who shaped a movement and inspired millions across the country.

This year, MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16.

Here are some Louisville events honoring King's life and legacy:

51st Annual MLK Motorcade

King Solomon Baptist Church will host it's annual MLK motorcade on Jan. 16.

Unions, community groups, churches and elected officials will travel throughout west Louisville ending up at the church. Afterwards, elected officials, including Gov. Andy Beshear will speak.

The motorcade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Kroger Parking Lot on 28th and Broadway.

There will be a spaghetti lunch at 1:30 p.m. at the church as well.

HBCU Indoor Classic

The Louisville Urban League plans to host a track meet at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center honoring King's legacy on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the country will be participating.

MELANnaire Marketplace vendors and concessions will be there as well.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $5 if you are a student with a school ID.

Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center will offer free admission on MLK Day so more people can learn about the civil rights activist's contributions to the nation.

The center will offer hourly viewings of his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech.

"Keepers of the Dream"

Kentucky Performing Arts is hosting their event honoring MLK on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 5-7 p.m. The event, as well as garage parking, is free of charge.

There will be performances by River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance, Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Couragous, Lance Newman, Miya Ford, Robin Garner, Tytianna Ringstaff, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Camille, Derion J and Friends, and Korree Jackson.

The program "highlights a theatrical journey of Dr. King's Dream leaning on the youth/future to uphold the vision."

UofL's MLK Day Celebration

The University of Louisville's African American Theatre Program will have one show called "Black Activism: Changing the world one performance at a time."

It will feature performances by The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, FaithWorks Studios and more.

The event is free and will take place at the university's Playhouse on South Third Street from 1-2 p.m.

UofL's "Cultural Conexione"

The university's Cultural Center is also hosting an event at the Cultural and Equity Center (120 East Brandeis Avenue) from 1-2 p.m. in honor of King.

The "Cultural Conexione," and interactive art experience, will explore and uplift global and local leaders who have made a contribution to social justice.

---------------------------------

This list will be updated with more events as they are announced.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.