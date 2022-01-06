'Love is Love'; Events celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride in Kentuckiana

Every June we celebrate Pride Month as a way to recognize the impact LGBTQ+ people have had on our communities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every June, millions of Americans join in on the month-long celebration of Pride, highlighting the LGBTQ+ people in our communities.

During Pride Month, there are hundreds of events celebrating love including parades, festivals, drag performances and memorials celebrating those in the community who have been lost tot he HIV/AIDS epidemic.

So, why do we celebrate in June?

In June of 1969, the New York City police department raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village, claiming the bar had violated liquor laws. What followed was the beginning of the Gay Liberation Movement.

One year after the Stonewall Riots, the first Pride march happened and in 1999, then-President Bill Clinton federally recognized June as Pride Month.

Pride Month is a way to celebrate the impact LGBTQ+ individuals have had on our communities, both nationally and locally, and recognize their efforts in the fight for equality.

Here's what Pride events are happening this June:

Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade

The 2022 Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will take place on June 18 on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

Some of the entertainment lineup announced Tuesday include international recording artist Tove Lo, and other performances from:

Miki Ratsula

Dominique Morgan

The Kentucky Gentlemen

Daisha McBride

Louisville talent performing on the festival's two stages include Most Wanted, Louisville Gay Men's Chorus, drag performances hosted by Leah Halston and more.

Additional entertainment performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thirty vendors have been named so far, including Creative Family Counseling, Alchemical Journey, Beyond the Shade and Messey Boutique.

While the parade is free, entry into the festival is $5, and VIP packages will start at $125. The parade starts at the corner of Campbell and Market, turns onto Preston and finishes at the Big Four Lawn.

Southern Indiana Pride Parade & Festival

The 2022 Southern Indiana Pride Parade & Festival is Saturday, June 4. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and the festival is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Big Four Station Park.

The parade will march down Historic Spring Street in Jeffersonville.

Entry into the parade is free and people are encouraged to have decorated floats or vehicles.

