Hardin County Fair starts, here's a look at the lineup, ticket prices and more

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — It's back! Hardin County Fair organizers are happy to invite families back for six days of fun with all the fixings!

The county traditionally has its fair the first full week in July. The fair took a year off due to the pandemic in 2020.

Here's the shortlist at some of what you can expect:

The all-American petting zoo will be there throughout the week.

Monday, July 5 -- Gates open at 4 p.m. Fans can cheer on the Demolition Derby happening at 8 p.m. The Miss Hardin County Fair pageant is also Monday night.

Tuesday, July 6 -- Country singer and Kentucky native Elvie Shane will be performing.

People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the concert. You'll also have a chance to win meet and greet passes.

Wednesday, July 7 -- Monster truck fans can rev up for some high-energy action at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8 -- The Battle of the Bluegrass Tractor and Truck Pull show.

Friday, July 9 -- The 4-H talent show will be happening at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., fans can watch enjoy the Bullwhip Rodeo.

Saturday, July 10 -- The last day for the fair. Singer and songwriter from Elizabethtown, Gracie Yates will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

It's $12 per person for admission each day.

All tickets may be purchased at their front gate! Make sure to check out the ticket pricing for discounts and special offers.

Full list of events for the week.

For more information visit their website, call them at (270) 369-8406 or email info@hardincountyfair.com.

Save some energy for the Kentucky State Fair which starts in a little over month on August 19.

