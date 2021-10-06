Kentuckiana Pride parade, festival kickoffs Thursday

The festival is being held at Waterfront Park and features several concerts and local vendors. Events begin Oct. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back! The Kentuckiana Pride Festival kicks off Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 9.

The annual event will be held on the Big For Lawn at Waterfront Park and festivities begin with a kick-off party at Chill Bar

The celebration at the HIghlands bar features a show by local drag entertainers and an address from Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

A Pride Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The parade showcases local organizations committed to supporting pride and LGBT+ communities. Streets surrounding the venue will be closed, check out the Louisville Metro Police Department's website for closures. The closures may last up until 10 p.m.

At Waterfront Park, guests can expect a weekend featuring vendors, local food and drink and multiple concerts.

Concert headliners include Neon Trees, Todrick Hall, DJ Spinderella and Tiffany. Louisville artists like Cover Me Badd, The Daddy Sisters and the Louisville Gay Men's Chorus will also perform.

Festival guests will be required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the festival.

Weekend tickets are on sale online or at the gate for $5 per day.

