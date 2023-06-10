Kentuckiana Pride Festival in Louisville returns; Dates, costs, headliners and more

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, June 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana get ready to celebrate Pride Month at this year's festival and parade!

Here's everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, June 17.

The parade will kick off at noon on June 17. The festival will take place between noon and 10 p.m.

The parade route will start at Campbell and Market Street in Nulu, go through the Nulu area, and end at the festival entrance at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

How to get tickets?

The parade is free of charge; however, tickets to the festival are $10, with VIP packages starting at $125.00. Officials say tickets will be sold at the gate, but they encourage you getting them prior to the event.

The festival will feature over artisan vendors, local food trucks, festival bards serving beer and cocktails, entertainment on two different stages, a kids and family area, a local craft beer garden, and refresh station featuring free water refills.

Who is headlining this year?

VINCINT will headline this year's festival at The Stonewall Stage, with Brooke Eden, Slayyyter, Morgxn, Chris Housman, and more expected to perform.

Several Louisvile-based artists will also take the Stonewall Stage and Rainbow Stage including The Daddy Sisters, Adam Thomas, Most Wanted and the VOICES of Kentuckiana choir.

There will be an equality stage that will feature a variety of local drag performers and will showcase the Kentucky Pride Festival Court.

For more information about the Kentucky Pride Festival and Parade, please click here.

