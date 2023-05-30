Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juneteenth is a combination of "June" and "Nineteenth" -- the day enslaved Black people finally walked free in Texas.
Even though the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 legally freed enslaved people, it couldn't be enforced in places still under Confederate control. So enslaved people in Texas weren't free until after the end of the Civil War.
“Juneteenth reminds all of us to learn, reflect and continue building a more equitable future for our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
To celebrate the day, several events are scheduled throughout Kentuckiana.
Kentucky
- June 10, 7 p.m.: Kentucky Opera’s “Amplify Songs of Justice”
- June 11, 5 p.m.: Jazz Excursion on the Belle of Louisville. Tickets are $65 can be found here.
- June 12, 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Simmons College of Kentucky Golf Classic.
- June 12-16: Arts Camp at the Waterfront
- June 13, 6:35 p.m.: Juneteenth at Louisville Bats
- June 14, 11:30 a.m.: Lean Into Louisville Luncheon at The Palm Room. Tickets are $40 and can be found here.
- June 16: AGAPE Day. Black Greek fraternities and sororities will partner with Dare to Care to deliver food.
- June 16, 6 p.m.: Juneteenth Gala at the Ali Center. Tickets are $150 and can be found here.
- June 17: Youth Sports Jamboree at Newburg Park.
- June 17, 7 p.m.: “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” at KCAAH. Tickets start at $25 and can be found here.
- June 18, 2 p.m.: Father’s Day & Juneteenth Jazz Brunch at KCAAH. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.
- June 19, 6 p.m.: “Let’s Talk | Bridging the Divide: Load in Nine Times: United States Colored Troops, An Evening with former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker” at the Frazier History Museum.
Southern Indiana
- June 15, 11 a.m.: Economic Health & Wellness: A conversation on how we can build equitable ecosystems. Reserve your spot here.
- June 16-17: "Juneteenth Celebration: Our culture, our community, our celebration" is in Jeffersonville and open to the public.
- June 18, 7 p.m.: Lil Jon performs at Jammin in Jeff Juneteenth celebration
This story will be updated with more events as they become available.
