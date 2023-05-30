Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Kentuckiana

“Juneteenth reminds all of us to learn, reflect and continue building a more equitable future for our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juneteenth is a combination of "June" and "Nineteenth" -- the day enslaved Black people finally walked free in Texas.

Even though the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 legally freed enslaved people, it couldn't be enforced in places still under Confederate control. So enslaved people in Texas weren't free until after the end of the Civil War.

To celebrate the day, several events are scheduled throughout Kentuckiana.

Kentucky

Southern Indiana

This story will be updated with more events as they become available.

