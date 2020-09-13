Gaslight Festival kicks off week of family fun in Jeffersontown

The Gaslight Festival has always been the unofficial kickoff to fall for the community and will have a different feel this year due to COVD-19.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The 51st annual Gaslight Festival in Jeffersontown kicks off Monday. It started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become the fifth largest festival in the region.

The Gaslight Festival has always been the unofficial kickoff to fall for the community and while it has a different feel this year due to COVD-19, Jeffersontown's Mayor, Bill Dieruf, assures that the week's events meet the Commonwealth's and CDC guidelines.

Dieruf says Gaslight is a chance to get out with the family, support local businesses and experience a little bit of normalcy so many of us crave.

"This week is something we want to keep the excitement going, to say, 'hey, family is still family' and we need to get out and do something and 'Jtown' is here for you regardless of what time of year it is," Dieruf said.

The Gaslight Festival runs Sept. 14 through Sept. 19.

Events that usually drew thousands of spectators have been cut or modified. So, while there will not be the annual parade, motorcycle rally or car show, the city's Chamber of Commerce has scheduled events for every day of the week.

Monday: The Golf Scramble. Foursomes play best ball competing to win cash prizes.

Tuesday: The Gaslight 5k. It's virtual this year, but you'll get all the swag you normally would in person.

Wednesday: Eat on the Jtown Square. Ask for the Gaslight Special when you dine at a local restaurant in Jeffersontown.

Thursday: The Community Blood Drive & COVID-19 antibody testing.

Friday: The Balloon Glow. This year, you'll see it in drive-thru fashion, at $10 a carload. The glow will take place at Papa John's International's HQ parking lot off Blankenbaker Station.

While the festival is just getting started, the city is already focusing on the holidays ahead.

For Halloween, kids won't be able to walk down the main strip picking up candy, so the city's hosting a drive-thru Halloween in the Park. There will be candy, super heroes, firefighters and police officers waiting to greet the whole family.

For Christmas, your kids can Zoom with Santa or talk to him on the phone. So you're still getting that one-on-one attention.

