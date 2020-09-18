'It was a tough call.' Gaslight Festival Balloon Glow drive-thru canceled in Jeffersontown due to high winds

Fans can still enjoy some good food. The festival's 'Eat on Jtown Square' is still happening through Sunday.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Due to high winds, the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce announced the Gaslight Festival Balloon Glow drive-thru event is canceled for Friday evening.

“It was a tough call, but due to the wind forecast it just wasn’t responsible to allow the balloons to inflate,” Deana Epperly Karem, president of the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce said.

Fans can still enjoy some good food. The festival's 'Eat on Jtown Square' is still happening through Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to dine at participating restaurants that will be offering their Gaslight menu specials.