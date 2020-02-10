Jack O’Lantern Spectacular switches to drive through trail for season opener

Guests can still weave their way through the woods with this year’s theme: ‘A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Magical Places.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returned for the eighth consecutive year to South Louisville's Iroquois Park, but this time with a twist due to COVID-19.

Instead of the usual walk-through trail, people will have to enjoy the creative pumpkins during a drive through.

Guests can still weave their way through the woods with this year’s theme: ‘A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Magical Places.”

“I think it’s nice, especially with young kids because we all brought our hot apple cider,” said Chelsea Slevin who was in line for the first day of the season.

Drivers are told to come through the Iroquois Park entrance at New Cut Road and Southern Parkway, keeping traffic within the park, according to Louisville Parks Foundation President, Brooke Pardue.

“It brings you in to make a left, straight down Rundill Road then on through the trail which is here behind me,” Pardue explained.

There is a little more than half a mile between the entrance to the park and the start of the pumpkin trail.

The event will also be limited to 1,000 cars per day, so attendees are encouraged to plan ahead.

“We just want to feel really comfortable with the traffic flow, seeing how many people show up,” said Pardue.

With a wider trail comes more pumpkins. Purdue said there will be about 7,000 Jack O’Lanterns lighting the way this year, which is a couple thousand more than the year before.

“It was never a question of if they’re going to go, it was please please I hope they do it,” said guest, Jonathon Slevin.

Riders like 12-year-old Jonah Sorenson said he refuses to let some brake lights haunt his Halloween tradition.

“I think it’s more important to have a good time rather than just giving it all up.”

There will be no gift shop this year, but guests can purchase pumpkin swag on their website: jackolanternlouisville.com.

Proceeds go to the Louisville Parks Foundation.

Event Details:

• The event will be open from 7:30 until 11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

• The event is held rain or shine. No refunds will be given, but tickets purchased in advance may be exchanged for another day.

• Tickets are $35 per car/SUV/minivan or $50 per passenger van/RV/limousine. Proceeds from the event benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation, and the 120+ public parks in Louisville. Purchasing tickets at jackolanternlouisville.com in advance is strongly encouraged.

• On Halloween night, Metro by T-Mobile will also provide a small surprise for Trick-or-Treaters.

• Tickets for groups of 20 or more can be purchased in advance by calling 502/742-9120, or emailing contact@jackolanternlouisville.com.

• A special sensory-friendly night will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1 with gates opening early at 5 p.m. During this one hour, pumpkins will light up the woods but there will be no music or special effects. Designed for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, and their families, Sensory Night at the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, is made possible through the generous support of PNC Bank.

• Jack O'Lantern Spectacular 2020 will also be a donation drop-off location for #Feed the West, an initiative spearheaded by Change Today, Change Tomorrow.

