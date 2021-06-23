REO Speedway, Melissa Etheridge headline Iroquois Amphitheater summer season line-up

The amphitheater is returning to full capacity with 15 concerts, theatre performances and their first venture into live sports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Iroquois Amphitheater announced a number of events and concerts beginning July 2.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Councilman Kevin Triplett to make the announcement of the full capacity live performances.

“Today’s long-awaited announcement is evidence that our city is opening back up and that vaccines work,” Fischer said. “To see the Amphitheater reopen to full capacity, with this great slate of shows and events, is exciting for the residents of south Louisville and the entire community.”

Iroquois's 2021 season begins with the venue's first ever venture into live sports. The "Return to Greatness" boxing card features Louisville native Carlos Dixon defending his World Boxing Council (WBC) Junior Featherweight Championship.

A total of 15 concerts are set to take place through September 26. Highlights of the concert series include Melissa Etheridge, Louis the Child, Old Crow Medicine Show, REO Speedwagon and Ani DiFranco and the Indigo Girls. The last two concerts listed are already sold out.

The Amphitheater’s season also features a return to live theatre performance when ACT Louisville’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” takes the stage from July 30-August 2.

