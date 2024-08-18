'Iconic sports and lifestyle brand': Half IRONMAN coming to Louisville in 2024

Louisville Sports Commission President & CEO Greg Fante said he hopes spectators will be inspired by the athletes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This popular event is returning to the Commonwealth for the first time since 2019.

According to a news release, the IRONMAN will be back in Louisville for the new IRONMAN 70.3 Louisville Triathlon on Aug. 18, 2024.

The 70.3 is in the name because that is the total mileage for the event.

It will start with a 1.2-mile downriver stream in the Ohio River with a transition at the Great Lawn to a 56-mile bike course leaving Louisville down River Road and into Oldham County. Then, a 13.1 mile run will take participants along the river and through several local parks before crossing the finish line at Fourth Street Live!

“Louisville takes pride in being one of America’s great sports towns and hosting IRONMAN again is a wonderful opportunity for our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “IRONMAN is an iconic sports and lifestyle brand known all over the world and a great partner to our city."

Louisville Sports Commission President & CEO Greg Fante said he hopes spectators will be inspired by the athletes.

“Our community can expect to see exceptional endurance athletes compete at a high level as they swim, bike and run through Louisville and Oldham County," Fante said.

Priority registration starts Sept. 20, 2023 but general registration opens Sept. 27, 2023. Click here to register when it opens.

