'We’re the happiness event': Hot air balloon pilots ready to take flight at Kentucky Derby Festival events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) canceled Friday morning’s Great Balloon Rush Hour Race because of weather, officials say they are ready for the Great Balloon Glow and Great Balloon Race.

KDF officials brought out some of the balloons that will be featured during the weekend’s festivities on Thursday to kick off the opening of Fest-a-Ville down at Waterfront Park.

Officials say there are some new balloons competing this year, as well as some old favorites.

Scott McClinton has been piloting hot air balloons for 36 years and has been a part of KDF for 34 years.

“We’re kind of the big kick-off for the event,” McClinton said. “The next big event will be the marathon so you know it kicks off those big events.”

He says flying is his passion. It's where he finds peace, and where he can connect to the crowds that come to watch.

McClinton will serve as the “hare” balloon during the Great Balloon Race.

He’ll be scouting out a location to drop a marker that each of the other balloons competing will try to hit.

“It’s a race in the sense that it’s a navigational race versus a speed. So it’s not the first one to get there, it’s who arrives the closest,” McClinton said.

He says the balloons events at KDF are a tradition that many families count on seeing each year.

“There’s 10-12 families that we’ve adopted over the years, and they’ll come out and they’ll be there when we take off, they’ll bring us donuts, they remember our names,” McClinton said.

The balloon will be tied off at Waterfront Park for the annual Great Balloon Glow Friday night, and then the following morning those pilots will be out at Bowman Field for the Great Balloon Race.

That glow event is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. and the race is scheduled to start at 7 a.m., weather depending.

“We’re happiness at Derby Festival, you know, we are the happiness event," McClinton said. "Everybody loves the balloon event."

