WorldFest, Hike, Bike & Paddle return for Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two popular Labor Day weekend events are returning to Louisville this year. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of WorldFest and Hike, Bike & Paddle.

“We’re happy to be back this year, celebrating two signature community events, that are guided by our core values of health and lifelong learning and compassion,” Fischer said.

WorldFest will kick off at the Belvedere for the 19th year in a row. The event, which runs Sept. 3-6, will feature dozens of food vendors and booths offering cuisine and culture from around the world.

To keep visitors safe from the spread of COVID-19, protocols have been put in place for the 4-day event. To learn more about the event and safety guidelines at WorldFest, click here.

The Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle will take place on Sept. 6, starting at the Community Boat House at 1325 River Rd.

“One of our city’s goals is to make Louisville a healthier city. And that includes the need to get out and get moving,” Fischer said. “Every year, one of the best things about Hike, Bike & Paddle is that there are people who come here and exercise, maybe for the first time in a while, and then begin a more regular commitment. That’s what we want to encourage – and celebrate.”

The event will feature three routes for hikers, a new 15-mile route for cyclists and a 5-mile paddling course.

To learn more about the Hike, Bike & Paddle routes, click here.

