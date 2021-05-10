Hike, Bike & Paddle returns to Waterfront Park in-person

“One of our city’s goals is to make Louisville a healthier city," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your outdoor gear ready! Mayor Greg Fischer's Hike, Bike & Paddle event is back for the 17th year in a row.

Last year's event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, the event will be held in-person at Waterfront Park with social distancing measures to keep participants safe.

This Memorial Day, thousands of people are expected to participate in the event, which will feature three different routes for hikers, a 15-mile route for cyclists and a new route for those paddling. Interactive maps for the event will be available online soon.

“One of our city’s goals is to make Louisville a healthier city. That’s been especially challenging for the last 14 months. But that means the need for many of us to get out and get moving is greater than ever,” Mayor Greg Fischer said

Sponsors of the event, Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Norton Healthcare, say it's the perfect time to get outside and have some fun with friends and family.

It will also be an opportunity for participants to get the COVID-19 vaccine. LouVax will be on hand to provide vaccinations. While appointments are not required, those who wish to get the vaccine will need to provide name and date of birth.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. on May 31 with Yoga, Tai Chi and Zumba on the Great Lawn. Hiking, biking and paddling activities will start at 9 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles as there will not be a refill station this year. Coca-Cola will provide bottled refreshments following completion of an activity.

The first 2,000 participants will receive a T-shirt.

