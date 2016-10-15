Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday

Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay.

If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.

The bravest souls will explore more than 80 compartments on two decks of the historic ship through ladders and passageways.

"Of course, you probably hear the stories,” USS Lexington Executive Director Steve Banta told our Lexis Greene last year. “The ship is haunted, there is definitely some strange things that happen on the ship that are hard to explain."

The Blue Ghost, as the ship is known, is the perfect place for some creepy fun. The ship got its nickname after being reported sunk during World War II no less than four times by the Japanese. The ship always seemed to come back, though, leading the propagandist Tokyo Rose to nickname her “The Blue Ghost.”

Tickets are 30 screams (dollars) per person and $40 for VIP skip-the-line. Tickets are only available in person at the Museum’s admission booths.

The haunted house will be open 7 p.m. to 10:30 pm on the following weekend dates:

October 7 & 8

October 15 & 16

October 22 & 23

October 29,30, & 31

The museum notes that the haunted house is recommended for ages 8 and up and there will be no refunds. Participants must be able to climb up and down ladders and navigate confined spaces. For more information, visit their website here.

⚓️2 DAYS REMAIN 'TILL OPENING NIGHT! ⚓️ Doors will be open every Friday and Saturday night in October and we'll open... Posted by Haunting on the Blue Ghost on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

