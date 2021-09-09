Free concert series kicks off at KFC Yum! Center

The Pepsi Plaza Concert Series will feature local and regional artists across a variety of genres, as well as games, food trucks, and roving entertainment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new, outdoor concert series kicked off in Louisville Thursday evening outside the KFC Yum! Center.

JD Shelburne performed at the first of a four-part concert series held at the outdoor Pepsi Plaza at the arena's main entrance.

The Pepsi Plaza Concert Series will feature local and regional artists across a variety of genres, as well as games, food trucks, and roving entertainment.

“We continuously aim to create great experiences for our consumers, and this is no exception. We are excited to partner with the KFC Yum! Center to bring the Pepsi Plaza Concert Series to Louisville," Derek Lewis, President PepsiCo Beverages North America, said.

The series is free for all ages and tickets are not required. The events will be held on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.

