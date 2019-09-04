LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music festival season is right around the corner here in Louisville. Fans of The Killers, Portugal. The Man, Nelly, and others will want to mark their calendars for July when Forecastle begins.

If there's a particular artist you want to see without committing to the entire weekend, you may want to go with a daily ticket. These tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

VIP, Yacht Club, and General Admission weekend passes are on sale now. All ticket options can be found at ForecastleFest.com. The current price for a daily pass is $79.50 and the current price for a weekend pass is $184.50. As more tickets sell, these prices will go up.

To figure out which day you'd like to attend, you can view the individual lineups online.

