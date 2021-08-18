Falls of the Ohio to host Cedric Burnside for live concert

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 25 and Suzanne Santo will open for the two-time Grammy winner.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is hosting two-time Grammy-nominee Cedric Burnside for a live concert September 25, 2021. Opening for Burnside will be Suzanne Santo.

Burnside, the Mississippi Hill Country blues guitarist and singer/songwriter, is best known for his two Grammy-nominated album projects, the 'Descendants of Hill Country' and 'Benton County Relic.'

Santo is set to debut her new album 'Yard Sale' August 27. Santo built her sound in the grey area between Americana, Southern-gothic soul, and forward-thinking rock & roll

“We couldn’t be more excited to have these two world-class artists on the fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park,” said executive director of the Foundation Kenton Wooden. “This is a truly unique concert experience nestled along the Ohio River with the Louisville skyline as the backdrop. Where else can you embed yourself into a landscape millions of years in the making, surrounded by natural beauty and the sounds of these incredible artists?”

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are now on sale online.

