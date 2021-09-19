Fall Festival begins at Gallrein Farms

The first day of fall is this Wednesday, but local farms are already getting into the spirit of the season.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The first day of fall is this Wednesday, but local farms are already getting into the spirit of the season. Saturday was the first day of Gallrein Farms’ Fall Festival in Shelbyville.

The Fall festival has been a staple at the farm for more than 25 years. New features have been added to make this year even bigger.

Last year’s Fall Fest had a great turnout, as it is an outdoor event with plenty of room to social distance.

While Gallrein Farms is open in the spring and summer, fall is the time of year that brings the most visitors.

“I’ve been here for six years and the best part is getting to know people,” manager Ellen Craig said. “I’ve built relationships with customers and got to know people, and just seeing how excited the kids get is definitely the best part.”

The farm is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can check out a list of attractions here.

