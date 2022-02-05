BBD's Michael Bivins to host basketball tournament in west Louisville

Bivins and Councilwoman Donna Purvis is teaming up for the Biv 10K Derby City Streetball Classic will take place on May 7 at the Academy @ Shawnee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A member of New Edition is teaming up with District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis for a free, family-friendly event to west Louisville on Derby Day.

Michael Bivins is hosting the Biv 10K Derby City Streetball Classic on May 7 at the Academy @ Shawnee.

Bivins, who is also one of the founding members of BBD and recently named the creative head of the Harlem Festival of Culture wanted to put together a basketball game featuring the best streetballers from both Louisville and Lexington in the historically African American Shawnee neighborhood.

The winner will receive a $10,000 prize.

The classic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisville’s own Ravon Churchill will emcee the Derby City Streetball Classic.

The rosters are set and all they want you to do is come out and enjoy yourself.

The event is sponsored by Theta Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers, and A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home.

Bivins is also set to perform later that evening with New Edition and headliner Janet Jackson at Lynn Family Stadium. That concert begins at 7 p.m.

