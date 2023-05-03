x
Down the Stretch | Who are the celebrities that will appear at Kentucky Derby parties and events?

Here's a look at the who's who that will be in Louisville leading up to the greatest two minutes in sports.

Sherlene M Shanklin

YuliaB - stock.adobe.com

Published: 9:54 PM EDT April 25, 2023
Updated: 9:54 PM EDT April 25, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Kentucky Derby 149 is right around the corner and the celebrity-filled events are starting to announce their guests.

WHAS11’s Sherlene Shanklin will have updates on who’s attending the Derby and the events leading up to it.

Louisville Urban League Gala May 3, 2023

The gala, an official event of the Kentucky Derby Festival, will take place at the Norton Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood. The attire is cocktail or black tie. Doors open at 5 p.m. Click here for ticket info!

Joe

Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 10, 2013 file photo, US singer Joe Thomas, known as Joe, during a press conference in honor of Mandela Day, at the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory in Johannesburg, South Africa. For Grammy-nominated singer Joe, singing the hit song embattled singer R. Kelly wrote and produced for him is out of the question. "I've stopped performing the song," he said in a statement to The Associated Press, referring to "More & More," a Top 20 R&B success released in 2003. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

Dru Hill

Credit: AP
R&B group Dru Hill performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Stokley (of Mint Condition)

Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Ricky Kinchen, Larry Waddell, vocalist Stokley Williams, Homer O'Dell and Jeffrey Allen as Mint Condition performing at Center Stage Theatre on Thursday, Mar. 13, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Derby Soundstage May 4, 2023

The Derby Soundstage presented by LivSuite will happen at the Kentucky Exposition Center's Freedom Hall! Show is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Click here for ticket info!

DJ Drama

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
DJ Drama arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jeezy                  

Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Jeezy Performs during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris 

Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
T.I. and son King Harris Perform during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Trina

Credit: Trina
Rapper Trina

Steve's Derby Eve May 5, 2023

Steve Wilson will host his annual Derby Eve party at the 21C Museum Hotel on Oaks night. This year's theme is "Drag Circus". His featured guests include "Queer Eye's" Antoni Poworski, drag performer Bella Duballe and singer Macy Gray. It promises "light bites, performances and spectacles!" That party kicks off at 9 p.m. Click here for ticket info! 

Credit: AP
Macy Gray performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

The Darrell Griffith Experience May 6, 2023

This premiere Derby party will feature a performance from actress and singer Coco Jones (Bel-Air) and legendary DJ Kid Capri. The Darrell Griffith Foundation Experience will hold the event on Derby night the Kentucky International Convention Center. Click here for more info!

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Coco Jones arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Other Derby Festival Parties

Fest-A-Ville (Waterfront)

Marzz (May 1)

Midnight Star (May 2)

►Contact WHAS11’s Sherlene Shanklin at sshanklin@whas11.com or follow her on FacebookTwitter, or Instagram.

