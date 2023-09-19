Families, dogs welcome at 'Stray Cat Strut Fun Run' in Cherokee Park

There will be a dog-friendly fun run in Louisville this weekend. Here's how to register.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You're encouraged to bring the whole family, dogs included, to this unique fundraising event in Louisville.

Children of all ages and pups are invited to the first annual "Stray Cat Strut", organized by the Purrfect Day Café.

This family-friendly fun run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Hogan's Fountain at Cherokee Park.

The run begins with the "kids' kitten sprint" at 9 a.m. with a walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Participants can either complete the full 3-mile loop or cut it in half for 1.5 miles.

Dogs on leashes or in strollers are welcome to the fun run.

All proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society, according to a KHS news release.

In addition to the charity walk/run, the dog-friendly festival features vendor booths, food trucks, merchandise, treats, and a special appearance from EthanAlmighty.

“We’re so excited to host the Stray Cat Strut to benefit our furriends at Kentucky Humane Society,” Chuck Patton, Purrprietor of PDC, said. “Raising funds for KHS allows PDC help provide life-saving resources necessary to keep our café’s mission alive.”

The $35 registration fee includes entry to the run/walk, a plush dog toy, a feline sticker, drawstring backpack with coupons from local vendors, and a t-shirt. Day-of registrations are allowed, however, you can register online here.

Click here for more information on the Stray Cat Strut fun run.

