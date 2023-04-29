Thousands of runners hit Louisville streets for Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon

Officials reported an estimated 10,000 runners registered for the race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) miniMarathon and Marathon took place on Saturday morning.

In honor of the 50th miniMarathon, Mayor Craig Greenberg joined former Louisville Mayor Harvey Sloane to help kick off the races.

Officials reported an estimated 10,000 runners registered for the race.

For the second straight year, KDF officials say Antonio Marchi, of Lexington, won the full Marathon in the Men’s Division and even beat his previous time as he clocked in at 2:24:21.

Another Kentuckian was also a top finisher in this year’s race for the second time. Officials say Aerelle Jones, of Nicholasville, won the miniMarathon Women’s Wheelchair Division.

Both the miniMarathon and Marathon began at 7 a.m. on Main Street at Brook and finished right outside of Lynn Family Stadium.

The course took marathoners throughout downtown Louisville, Old Louisville, Churchill Downs and parts of the city’s Olmsted parks system. They also crossed the Big Four Bridge to run along the Ohio River Greenway before returning to the finish at Lynn Family Stadium.

The top finishers include:

MiniMarathon men's wheelchair division

First - Matthew Porterfield, 0:58:07, Knoxville, TN

Second -Chad Johnson, 1:15:31, Corydon, IN

MiniMarathon women' wheelchair division

First - Aerelle Jones, 1:10:29, Nicholasville, KY

MiniMarathon men's division

First- Dominic Korir, 1:04:25, Pacific Palisades, CA

Second - Japhet Kipkoech, 1:06:55, Louisville, KY

Third - Adam Walker, 1:07:05, Lexington, KY

MiniMarathon women's division

First- Joyline Chemutai, 1:15:34, Pacific Palisades, CA

Second - Flavious Teresa, 1:15:56, Grand Prairie, TX

Third - Caroline Gosser, 1:17:16, Louisville, KY

Marathon men's division

First - Antonio Marchi, 2:24:21, Lexington, KY

Second - Corbin Harris, 2:25:22, Campbellsville, KY

Third - Michael Deren, 2:30:12, Louisville, KY

Marathon women's division

First - Rachel Kennedy, 2:51:19, Fort Walton Beach, FL

Second - Cassandra Martin, 3:00:20, Louisville, KY

Third - Melanie Griffiths, 3:02:56, Lexington, KY

For the full list of times, please click here.

