LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time, Louisville will host the "Crown of Kentucky" Gala.

The event, which has been hosted in Lexington for the last 25 years, supports scholarships for women participating in the Miss Kentucky and Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen competitions.

The gala will be held on Saturday, March 16 at the newly-opened Starting Line Suites at Churchill Downs.

Guests can eat, drink, and dance, all while learning more about the mission behind the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization.

Notable guests include Miss Kentucky 2018 Kate Bouchard and Tonya Abeln, the President of the Churchill Downs Foundation.

"The Crown of Kentucky Gala is a celebration of the talent, scholastic achievement, and commitment to service of Kentucky's finest young women," said Executive Director Dr. Ashley Anderson.

"Celebrating its first year in Louisville, it's our hope that we make history with this event and provide an even higher amount of scholarships to our participants this year!"

The event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online here.