More than 75 craft breweries will be represented at J-Town beer fest

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — If you're looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, how about a nice cold brew from a local brewery?

The 8th annual 2023 Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest is happening on Saturday, July 15 starting at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The festival will feature more than 75 craft breweries, wine, seltzers, food trucks and live music.

The craft beer fest will be held at Jeffersontown's iconic Gaslight Pavilion and at 3rd Turn Brewery, rain or shine.

You can purchase tickets for $45 in advance at select Cox's and Evergreen Liquors locations or online.

Tickets on the day of the event at the gate can be purchased for $55, if there are still tickets available.

You must be 21 years old or older to participate. No pets are allowed.

