County music star Eric Church to perform at Yum! Center in 2022

The county music star will make a stop in Louisville on February 4, 2022 as part of The Gather Again Tour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, County music star Eric Church will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on February 4, 2022.

Church is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and the stop at the Yum! Center is part of the The Gather Again Tour which kicks off this fall. The 55-stop tour culminates with a performance at Madison Square Garden in spring 2022.

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

The Yum! Center is set to host their first touring show since March 2020 this week with the In Real Life Comedy Tour April 10. The limited capacity shows features performances from comedians Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne.

The show is scheduled for February 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on May 7 at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.