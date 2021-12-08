'Food, fun and of course the shopping' | Buy Local Fair held at Louisville Water Tower Park Saturday

The annual event features booths from local businesses, artists and community organizations. Admission is free and the fair starts at Noon and ends at 5 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Buy Local Fair is back! After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) event features booths from local businesses, artists, community organizations and farmers.

Admission to the fair is free but parking is $6 in advance or $8 at the gate, and bicycle parking is free. To maximize space, the event is outdoors at the Louisville Water Tower Park at 3005 River Road from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy food vendors in the shaded Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar Dining tent, local beverages in the ValuMarket Craft Beer and Heaven Hill Bourbon Tent and a Back Porch area for grownups sponsored by Cox’s Spirit Shoppe.

Additionally, music will be provided by the Abbey Road on the River’s Beatlemania DJ Kim Sorise and live performances from McClanahan School of Irish Dance will be held at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

“While we simplified the event this year to be sure we could all celebrate safely, we feel the community is excited to get out and patronize our small businesses," LIBA Executive Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. "The food, fun and of course the shopping are still the heart of this event."

