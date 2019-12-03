LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After flooded conditions at Champions Park led to a shortened and less-than-pleasant experience last year, the "World's Largest Bourbon Festival" is making a comeback with some big names.

Bourbon & Beyond announced their 2019 line-up on Tuesday. The festival, now spanning over three days, will be held at the new Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center on September 20-22, 2019.

Headliners for this year include Foo Fighters, the Zac Brown Band, and a return by Robert Plant, who was unable to perform last year due after unsafe conditions at Champions Park canceled the second day of the festival.

Other acts include John Fogerty, ZZ Top, Leon Bridges, Alison Krauss, and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes. In total, more than 45 artists will play on the festival's three stages.

Bourbon & Beyond also celebrates the craftsmanship behind award-winning spirits, master distillers, and world-class chefs.

"If you could capture America in a bottle, it would be a bottle of bourbon," said Bourbon & Beyond producer Danny Wimmer. Wimmer is also the mastermind behind Louder than Life and the recently-announced Hometown Rising festival.

Exclusive VIP packages, General Admission tickets, camping and hotel packages, as well as special event tickets, go on sale on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets start at $89.950 for a single-day ticket.

For more details and the full musical line-up, visit the Bourbon & Beyond website.

