Want your photo op with a goat? Well, here's your chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's baaack.

The NuLu Business Association is hosting a pop-up launch party to celebrate its annual Bock Fest and Wurst Fest event happening next month.

The launch party will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The party will be hosted at Red Tree in NuLu where there will be opportunities for people to take photos and snuggle with adult and newborn baby goats! The event will feature shopping, along with specialty cocktails available for purchase by Crowler Catering.

Bock Fest is a spring celebration highlighting goats, beer and sausages.

This year, officials say the free fest will have a larger goat race track with grandstands; two new goat races added to the lineup; more music and breweries for guests to enjoy; and a new marketplace in addition to new vendors at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau farmer’s market.

Bock Fest stretches out for three blocks of East Market Street and will take place on March 25 from noon - 6 p.m.

