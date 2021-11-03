x
Biltmore Estate decorates 35-foot Fraser fir to kick off the 2021 Christmas season

"Christmas at Biltmore" begins November 5 and runs through January 9.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Christmas is coming to Appalachia, and one of the most popular places in the region is going all-out once again this year with its decorations!

The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. is putting the finishing touches on its decorations ahead of the Friday, Nov. 5 start to its "Christmas at Biltmore" celebrations.

"Christmas at Biltmore" and "Candlelight Christmas Evenings" will be held at the estate through January 9, 2022. You can learn more and plan reservations at this link.

This year's design theme is "A Christmas Carol." The centerpiece of the celebrations -- a 35-foot-tall, 3,000-pound Fraser fir -- came from Andrews Nursery and Newland, N.C. Biltmore said the family farm has been supplying Christmas trees to them for more than 40 years.

Crews raised the tree in the banquet hall to begin decorating it, using sticks with hooks to string the lights and lift the massive ornaments up onto the tree.

Credit: The Biltmore Company
Christmas tree lights are strung on the 35-foot Frasier Fir just raised into place in the grand Banquet Hall.

This is the second year in a row that onlookers were unable to be a part of the decorating fanfare due to employee and guest health precautions. However, Biltmore said it will stream a tree-raising special Wednesday at 5 p.m. on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. The stream will include behind-the-scenes details about the tree's transformation and stories from the designers who put tons of effort into decorating the estate.

Christmas at Biltmore officially starts this Friday, but today we bring in our 35-foot Banquet Hall Christmas tree to...

Posted by Biltmore on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Editor's Note: The video at the top of this story aired in 2019.

