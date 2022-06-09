Immersive exhibit featuring Vincent Van Gogh's artwork coming to Louisville

Using cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of Van Gogh's genius, guests can experience his work with all of their senses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer, get fully immersed into hundreds of the greatest works of art by post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

"Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will open in Louisville on July 6 through Sept. 3 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The 30,000 square foot exhibit will feature more than 300 of Van Gogh’s works including: “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many of his famed self-portraits.

French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud, and the team at Normal Studio, said in a press release the exhibit “liberates art from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience.”

“[The exhibit] takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work,” St-Arnaud said. “Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all of their senses.”

Van Gogh's work will be projected onto the walls leaving guests enveloped in the artist's ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes.

The unique experience has sold more than 3 million tickets worldwide, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions, according to the release.

Ticket Information

Depending on the day you go ticket prices can range from around $40 to about $85 after tax. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Tickets will not be sold at the venue, so all tickets must be purchased online.

Monday - Thursday

Adult (Ages 16+) - $39.99

Children (Ages 5-15) - $23.99

Friday - Sunday and holidays

Adult (Ages 16+) - $49.99

Children (Ages 5-15) - $28.99

Note: Any child under 4 years old can enter the show for free and don’t need a ticket when accompanying an adult ticketholder.

For more information on Premium Flex and VIP ticket packages, click here.

