World's largest Beatles-inspired music festival returns to Indiana

More than 50 bands will take the stage and thousands of fans are expected to gather across the river to celebrate peace, love and rock-n-roll.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the world's largest tribute to the legendary Beatles returns to the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana this weekend.

This year, the five-day music festival "Abbey Road on the River" will take place over Memorial Day weekend starting May 26 through May 30.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Noon to midnight, doors open at 11 a.m.

Monday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Who's headlining?

Tommy James and The Shondells will headline the music festival on Saturday, May 28 at 7:45 p.m.

Other headliners include The Fab Four, the "ultimate tribute to the Beatles"; The Cyrkle; and the Love Concert 2.0.

Other performances

According to a press release from festival organizers, the full schedule features more than 200 concerts highlighting The Beatle's music both as a band and solo artists.

There will also be tributes to other music from the 60s and 70s.

Tickets

Tickets for single day admission and full weekend admission can be purchased online.

In-person tickets are available for purchase the day of the festival at the SoIn Visitor's Center:

General Admission: $45

Reserved: $90

Under 20: Free with an adult ticket.

Prohibited Items

The festival can refuse entry or ask you to return the item to your vehicle if you bring any of these items:

No coolers, picnic baskets, cans or bottles.

No alcohol or glass or flasks/containers for alcohol.

No pets, except service animals.

No bikes, skates, balloons, beach balls, hula hoops.

No selfie sticks.

No drones.

No smoking.

No weapons.

Safety

Weather

The festival will still go on if it rains. However, if there is lightning, visitors will be asked to leave and the festival will close for at least 20 minutes.

If a day gets rained out, organizers say your ticket can be used for the following day.

Security

Guests will go through a full security check before entering the festival grounds.

If you need to leave for anything after your arrive, re-entry is allowed, but each time you return you will have to go through another security check.

COVID-19

There are currently no COVID protocols.

For more information, please visit Abbey Road on the River's FAQ by clicking here.

