Highly popular BalloonFest returns for Kentucky Derby Festival

Since the first race in 1973, the Derby Festival's "balloon events have been considered among the best in the country by pilots from all around the world."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Kentucky Derby Festival's fan-favorites is returning on Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release, the L&N Federal Credit Union Great BalloonFest has three events planned.

The L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race starts at 7 a.m. on Friday, and they will launch from Bowman Field.

That night is also welcoming the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Glow back for its second year. It starts at 9 p.m. at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront.

Guests are encouraged to head to the Waterfront for food, concerts, rides and more. Balloon pilots will start firing their burners around 9 p.m. where they will glow against the night sky.

Saturday at 7 a.m. is when the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race is scheduled to happen according to the release. More than 20 balloons will launch from Bowman Field that morning.

Since the first race in 1973, the Derby Festival's "balloon events have been considered among the best in the country by pilots from all around the world."

Admission to all three balloon events is free with a Pegasus Pin. The pins are $7 in stores and $10 at the entrance of events.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.