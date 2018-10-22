LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Are you looking for a place to take the kids for some Halloween fun?

Louisville Water is opening up the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse this week for Trick or Treatment.

You can check out the decorations in the gatehouse, stop by trick or treat stations around the reservoir walking path and even do some hands-on science experiments with water.

Trick or Treatment is this Wednesday, October 24, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Crescent Reservoir and Gatehouse.

You can park along Reservoir Avenue.

