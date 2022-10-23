Annual bat festival showcases importance to Kentucky's envoronment

The bat festival held at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park showcased how bats help keep our ecosystem clean of insects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is just around the corner, and one of the creepy creatures associated with the holiday are nonother than bats.

But one organization is trying to show people why bats may not be as creepy as you think.

The Kentucky Bat Festival at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park happened on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by non-profit Second Chances Wildlife Center.

The fest showcased bats' essential role of how they help keep our ecosystem clean of insects.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks while seeing live bats, exploring a 3D cave simulator and even creating bat-themed crafts.

Organizers say bats are one of the most important creatures in our ecosystem.

The event also featured music, inflatables and a hay ride for families to enjoy.

