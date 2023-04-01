Here's some events at the Louisville Zoo geared toward adults that you don't want to miss

From sipping on mimosas and learning about pollinator gardens to watching a movie under the stars with your special someone, the zoo has something for every adult.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has crafted a list of fun-filled events geared toward adults!

From sipping on mimosas and learning about pollinator gardens to watching a movie under the stars with your special someone, the zoo has something for every adult in the Metro.

Monarchs and Mimosas

April 29 to Sept. 9

8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

21+

$40 per person

Participants will learn how to create their own pollinator garden, while enjoying mimosas and pastries!

Zoo educators will educate those who attend on the types of plants that are most beneficial to attracting pollinators, how to identify the best location and type of garden for specific spaces and how to manage plants to provide the best habitat year-round.

Officials said guests will also be able to take home their own milkweed plant to start their home habitat.

Hump Day Happy Hours

May 10, July 12, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

21+

$40 per person

Guests will be able to sip on specialty cocktails, indulge in a variety of appetizers and experience exclusive animal demonstrations and interactions.

One ticket includes entry, appetizers and two drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine, or a specialty cocktail. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Trivia Nights

June 21 and Aug. 16

Tickets go on sale on April 19

Advanced registration is required

These nights will feature music, prizes and trivia. Food and drink specials will be available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

Late Night Date Nights

June 30 and July 28

Gates open at 8 p.m.

Movies will be shown under the stars in the zoo’s Oasis festival field beginning at sunset. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Check this link for when they announce what movies they're going to show.

