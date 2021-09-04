Remembering 9/11, 20 years later | List of Kentuckiana events this weekend

Here's a list of what's happening, when and where, with information from the organizers about how they're honoring the victims of 9/11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A full schedule of events is planned across Kentuckiana this weekend in remembrance of those who lost their lives on that day.

Here's a list of what's happening, when and where, with information from organizers:

Louisville Fire Department

What: On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the LFD will be hosting and participating in two events in remembrance of those lost in the attacks that took place on September 11th, 2001. LFD is hosting its annual 9/11 remembrance at LFD Headquarters. A steel beam from the World Trade Center will be on site for the ceremony. The LFD Honor Guard will lay a wreath on the WTC Steel to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters that were killed when the Towers collapsed.

Cathedral of the Assumption will hold its annual Blue Mass. Fallen public safety personnel from Louisville will be honored during the ceremony. This will include the reading of the names of all Louisville first responders that have died in the line of duty.

When: September 11, 2021, 10 a.m. and Noon

Where: LFD Headquarters 1135 W Jefferson Street and Cathedral of the Assumption 433 S 5th Street

Jeffersontown 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony

What: The City of Jeffersontown, the Jeffersontown Fire/EMT Department and the Jeffersontown Police Department will honor the memory of fallen first responders on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States with a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday for the Jeffersontown 9/11 – First Responders Remembrance Plaza. In solemn remembrance of the attacks, bells will toll at each of the exact times that terrorists flew hijacked airliners.

When: September 11, 2021, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Jeffersontown Fire Station No. 1, 10540 Watterson Trail

City of New Albany

What: The city of New Albany is holding a ceremony in honor and remembrance of the first responders, military personnel, and citizens who answered the ultimate call that fateful day.

When: September 11, 2021, 9 a.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park in downtown New Albany.

Jeffersonville Vintage Fire Museum

What: The museum is hosting a tribute that features a flag raised high between two ladder trucks, an address, a period of silence and a bell ceremony.

When: September 12, 3 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park

Global Game Changers remembering 9/11

What: Global Game Changers is hosting a remembrance of 9/11 that features tributes to heroes and victims of 9/11. Following the tribute the organization is offering all-day activities including food trucks, a stair climb challenge, a display of first responder vehicles and a performance from Kentucky native and American Idol contestant Alex Miller.

When: September 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Paristown, 720 Brent St.

Louisville Chorus 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Tribute

What: The Louisville Chorus is hosting a concert as a memorial tribute to those who lost in 9/11. General admission tickets cost $23 while seniors cost $20 and students cost $5.

When: September 11, 2021, 3 p.m.

Where: Louisville Memorial Auditorium 970 South 4th Street

Elizabethtown Police Food Drive

What: Etown Police are partnering with Walmart for a food drive. Those interested can donate non-perishable food items and all donated foot benefits Hardin County's Helping Hand of Hope.

When: September 4-17, 2021

Where: 100 Walmart Drive Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Kentucky Kingdom

What: To honor the sacrifices of first responders during 9/11, Kentucky Kingdom is offering "hometown heroes" and up to six guests free admission. The park is offering free admission to all active and retired military members, first responders, members of law enforcement and health care workers.

When: September 11-12, 2021

Where: Kentucky Kingdom 937 Phillips Lane

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







