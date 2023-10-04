Everything you need to know about the 2023 St. James Art Show

The three-day event features over 600 artists from around the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 67th St. James Court Art Show is returning to Louisville this weekend!

This 4-square block, outdoor art show offers a wide variety of booths featuring food vendors, furniture, pottery, jewelry, glassworks, photography and paintings. In addition, attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks.

The event features over 600 artists from around the U.S. Please click here to see the full list of artists.

This fall tradition takes place in the heart of historic Old Louisville, surrounded by the country's largest collection of Victorian homes. The art show is located just south of Central Park on St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Fourth Street, 3rd Street, 1300 Section and West End Baptist Church.

The art show is held rain or shine beginning on Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8. Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to the art show, but officials ask that no one bring their pets unless they are a service animal.

Thousands of art lovers will flock to the neighborhood, with the average attendance being a whopping 250,000 people.

Attendees can pay to park at any of these lots, and officials said all funds raised will go toward various local non-profits.

Cochran Elementary School: 500 W. Gaulbert

Parking is available in the lot south of the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services Center aka as the Edison Center for $20 with a shuttle to and from the event every 15 minutes.

DuPont Manual High School: 120 W.Lee Street

Youth Performing Arts School: 1517 S. 2nd Street

Noe Middle School: 121W. Lee Street

Louisville Woman’s Club: behind 1322 S. 4th Street

Edison Center: 701 W. Ormsby Ave.

For more information, please click here.

Before you go, be mindful of these street closures:

From 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8

James Court between Magnolia Ave. and W Hill St.

From 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8

Magnolia Ave. between S 3rd St. and S 6th

Alley between S 3rdand S 4th St. from Park Ave. to W Hill St.

Alley between S 4thand St. James Court from Magnolia Ave. and W Hill St.

R Chin Alley between S 6th St. and W Hill St.

Gaulbert Ave. between S 3rd St. and S 4th St.

S 4th St. between Park Ave. and W Hill St.

