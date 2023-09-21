More than 120,000 people attended Bourbon & Beyond 2023 in Louisville

Passes for Bourbon & Beyond 2024 go on sale an noon on Friday, Sept. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon & Beyond officials have released the number of people who flocked to Louisville this year for the world's largest bourbon and music festival.

More than 120,000 people were believed to attend Bourbon & Beyond 2023 on Sept. 14 to 17, according to a Bourbon & Beyond news release.

The 4-day festival at the Kentucky Expo Center was packed with incredible music, tasty food and mountains of bourbon.

Attendees witnessed the best and brightest music starts in Americana, roots, blues, country and rock 'n' roll, as well as watch some of America's top chefs perform cooking demonstrations.

Bourbon & Beyond 2023’s memorable music performances included a day one finale from Brandi Carlile featuring special guest Billy Strings who helped on covers of Wings’ “Live and Let Die” and Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Earlier in the day, Billy Strings also crashed the Bluegrass Situation Stage where he joined fiddle player Michael Cleveland for a few numbers.

The weekend also included hit-packed headlining sets from The Killers and The Black Keys as well as Bruno Mars where Louisville native Jack Harlow was seen taking in the performance.

Other attention-grabbing sets included a rousing performance from recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran as well as new wave/punk legends Blondie, Wayne Newton who played his first rock festival ever and Old Crow Medicine Show who paid tribute to the late Jimmy Bufffett with a cover of “Margaritaville.”

In addition to musicians, chefs like Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson (Louisville native, Food Network’s Superchef Grudge Match), Sara Bradley (Top Chef contestant), Chef Chris Santos (Chopped), Chef Edward Lee (The Mind of a Chef) and Chef Amanda Freitag (Top Chef, Chopped) all participated in the festival.

