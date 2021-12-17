Zoe Lister-Jones Calls Chris Noth a ‘Sexual Predator,’ Accuses Him of Inappropriate On-Set Behavior

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is speaking out against Chris Noth after two women came forward accusing the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault. Noth has vehemently denied all allegations.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lister-Jones called the Sex and the City star a "sexual predator," and recalled working with him on the set of Law and Order. Lister-Jones began by sharing how a friend asked her how she felt about Noth's character, Mr. Big's, death on And Just Like That, to which she wrote that she "felt relieved."

"He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator," the 39-year-old actress wrote, sharing that her friend was "alarmed" by her word choice. "I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

Lister-Jones then recalled working at a New York club that Noth owned when she was in her 20s, claiming, "And on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter."

"That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes," she alleged. "In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do."

Lister-Jones made a guest appearance on Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2005. That year, Noth made his return to the series in the "Diamond Dogs" episode.

The actress continued by noting that "part of being a woman" is knowing how to handle oneself in these situations, "denying their impact as a means of survival" and "burying" those feelings. She wrote that while her "experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely" been recently shared, "navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear."

Lister-Jones added, "Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives." She concluded her message by writing, "F**k Mr. Big."

ET has reached out to Noth's reps for comment.

In a The Hollywood Reporter report released on Thursday, two women claimed that Noth sexually assaulted them. One accuser went by the pseudonym Zoe, though the name appears to be a coincidence. In a statement to ET, Noth "categorically" denied the accusations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross," Noth's rep said in a statement to ET. "The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

One woman alleged she met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 and working in Los Angeles. The woman claimed that they went back to his place, where he allegedly raped her. After the alleged assault, she said she went to the hospital and spoke with police officers about the altercation. She noted that at the time, she wouldn't share who it was as she feared she would not be believed and be fired from her job.

The second woman claimed that she met Noth in New York City in 2015 when she was 25. She alleged that she went on a date with the actor and agreed to go to his place after, when he also sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, amid reports that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the L.A. woman's account, Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD Public Communications Group Media Relations Division tells ET, "The Department is still looking into the nature of the report, and trying to narrow down when, where or if a report was filed."

An attorney for Noth also tells ET, "LAPD never opened an investigation into this matter. Neither Mr. Noth, nor any of his representatives have been contacted by law enforcement."

Additionally, Peloton pulled their ad featuring Noth. The fitness company made a commercial starring the actor after his character tragically died of a heart attack in And Just Like That, moments after completing his 1,000th ride on a Peloton bike.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.