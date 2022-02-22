Zoë Kravitz Talks Directing Debut After Boyfriend Channing Tatum's Advice (Exclusive)

Zoë Kravitz is taking her beau's advice. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 33-year-old actress about her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, which will star her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

When ET spoke with Tatum earlier this month, he revealed that he advised Kravitz not to star in and direct her flick, after he did just that for his latest film, Dog.

"It's hard enough to act on your own, I don’t know how people do both," Kravitz told ET after being reminded of Tatum's advice. "I will not be in the movie, I'll just be directing it. One thing at a time."

The thriller, which Kravitz also co-wrote, is just one of many exciting projects the actress has in the works. Next, she's set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time and star as Selina Kyle in The Batman.

"It's just been a dream of mine for a very long time. I'm a huge fan of the show. I'm totally geeked. I'm totally scared," Kravitz said of appearing on SNL. "I think the cast is so incredible. I think the thing I'm looking forward to most is kind of getting the look behind the curtain and having the experience of seeing how they come up with the skits and all of that."

Robert Pattinson, Kravitz's The Batman co-star, told ET that he'd "for sure" be tuning in to watch the actress host the sketch series. Another thing Pattinson is "for sure" down for? Reprising his titular role in The Batman in a potential sequel.

"There's so much I love," Pattinson said of the film, before citing both the cast and the director, Matt Reeves. "I'm just so proud of the movie and it would be so fun to do it again."

The Batman will hit theaters March 4.