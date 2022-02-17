Zoë Kravitz and John Mulaney Tapped as 'Saturday Night Live' Hosts

Mulaney's latest hosting turn will mark his fifth time leading the series, while LCD Soundsystem is making its second SNL appearance on Feb. 26.

Moon Knight star Isaac will be a first-time host on March 5, and Charli XCX is returning for her second musical appearance ahead of the March 18 release of her upcoming album, Crash.

Both Kravitz and Rosalía are making their SNL debuts on March 12, with the former next starring as Selina Kyle in The Batman, and the latter gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated album, MOTOMAMI, on March 18.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, SNL will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.