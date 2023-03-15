Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Addresses Rumors They are 'Breaking Up' Amid Retirement

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, may be retiring but their relationship is far from a breakup.

The Legendary judge on Wednesday afternoon took to Twitter and squashed those rumors when he emphatically said their relationship will remain strong and forever.

"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z," he tweeted to his more than 33,000 followers on Twitter. "[W]e are forever!"

He followed up that tweet with this: "She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love." A third tweet showed a GIF of two kids playing patty cake in a field and overlayed text that read, "ME & U MUST NEVA PART."

Fans breathed a sigh of relief in the replies, with one person writing, "Thank GAWD" and another person writing, "Thank youuuuuuuuu." There were also a ton of replies with GIFs of celebrities and cartoons exclaiming, "Phew!"

Roach's proclamation on Twitter comes just one day after he announced the shocking retirement, writing, "My cup is empty ...... thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years."

So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love. — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

"Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he continued. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

In addition to Zendaya, Roach is a stylist to the stars, with Kerry Washington and Issa Rae among his many clients.

Some of his biggest accolades came in 2021 when he was honored with the Gem Award for Jewelry Style. He was also bestowed with the inaugural Stylist Award for American Fashion at the 2022 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards in New York.

Alongside Ashley Graham, Rita Ora and Drew Elliott, Roach was announced as one of the judges for cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model in 2016. The following year, Roach became the first African American stylist to cover the Hollywood Reporter's annual Stylist & Stars issue.

Celine Dion, whom he partnered with that year to style her for Couture Week in Paris, joined him for the cover, as did Zendaya.