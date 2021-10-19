Zendaya to Be Honored With CFDA's 2021 Fashion Icon Award

Zendaya is getting the fashion recognition she deserves! The 25-year-old actress is being honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced on Tuesday that the Dune star is being recognized "for her global impact on fashion." It's no secret that Zendaya has been among the best dressed in recent years, and she, with the help of her stylist, Law Roach, has elevated red carpet looks with her exceptional choices.

Over the years, Zendaya has helped support emerging designers and mega fashion houses. In 2013, Zendaya launched her first clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, which featured gender-fluid designs in a full-size range. She's previously partnered with Tommy Hilfiger and is currently a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino.

Zendaya joins a list of Fashion Icon recipients that includes Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Additionally, the CFDA will also name Anya Taylor-Joy the Face of the Year, a new award for 2021.

The Euphoria star, meanwhile, stunned on her Dune press tour this past weekend. On Monday, she rocked a galactic Rick Owens gown for the London premiere. Even rumored boyfriend Tom Holland couldn't help but praise her!

For the Dune photocall, the actress wowed in a Vivienne Westwood chained top with checkered skirt.

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place on Nov. 10 at The Pool + The Grill in New York City's landmark Seagram Building.