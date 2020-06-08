Zendaya Teases 'Beautiful' Season 2 of 'Euphoria' as She Gives Update on Production

Zendaya can't wait to get back into the Euphoria world. The 23-year-old actress gave an update on the HBO drama's second season, teasing the upcoming "beautiful" episodes in a new interview in the September issue of InStyle.

"I do miss Rue. She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me," Zendaya relishes of her character. "There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

"There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren't necessarily part of season 2," she adds. "So, hopefully, we will be able to do those in the coming months. I can't wait."

Just last month, Zendaya became a first-time Emmy nominee for her role as Rue, a recovering drug addict. She was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

In the meantime, Zendaya has kept busy, telling the magazine that she "painted for a week, and then I tried working out for a week, but I burned out on both very quickly."

She adds that she bought a piano "in an attempt to learn how to play." "I've taught myself one song so far. It's a song I wrote that is only three chords, so not that exciting, but I can play it," she says.

As for what the current pandemic and quarantine has taught her, Zendaya explains this is "a new chapter for me."

"There are a lot of people learning how to be creative during this time and learning how to take a leap while doing it safely in quarantine. It was interesting to experience that with my film Malcolm & Marie, and I'm really proud of that," she notes of her upcoming movie filmed safely during quarantine. "I also have so many beautiful projects to look forward to. How the world is going to be able to see them, I don't really know. But that's when it's time to get even more innovative and figure out how we are going to exist in this industry with this new world."

