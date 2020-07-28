Zendaya Is a First-Time Emmy Nominee for 'Euphoria'

And just like that, Zendaya follows up her first prestige TV project -- HBO's critically acclaimed, must-watch drama, Euphoria -- with her first Emmy nomination.

The 23-year-old is among the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees unveiled during Tuesday's announcement of the 2020 Emmy Award nominations. Zendaya plays recovering drug addict Rue on the series about high schoolers navigating love and sex, addiction and apps.

Zendaya's Emmy nomination follows wins for Favorite Drama TV Star at the People's Choice Awards and Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Satellite Awards, both in recognition of her work on Euphoria.

ET spoke with Zendaya at the People's Choice Awards, where she said of the series, "It felt like something special as I was doing it, and I am grateful that people have been able to connect to it the way they have," going on to explain that, although she defied many people's expectations with the role, she never set out to do so.

"It's not about proving anything to the world, but it's really about getting better as an artist and being more in touch with where I can go and how I can do it," she told ET. "I try to keep it internal, because that's a much happier place to work from, when you are working just to prove yourself that you can do it."