Zac Brown Band Welcomes First Female Member: Meet Caroline Jones (Exclusive)

Meet the newest member of the Zac Brown Band! ET is first to report that multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones is officially a full-time member of the GRAMMY-winning group, making her the first and only female.

ZBB fans may remember when Jones opened for the eight-piece band during their 2017 tour. She was then asked back for the next two consecutive tours, solidifying her as one of their staple opening acts for three years. On top of that, Jones has been a special guest band member on several of ZBB's tours and has performed with them at the 2022 CMA Fest, the 2021 CMA Awards, and when they opened for the Rolling Stones at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far," Jones said in a statement to ET. "To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter, but as a musician and member of the family, means more to me than I can put into words."

Needless to say, Zac Brown himself is equally thrilled to have Jones officially in the group. "It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years. She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a badass musician," he said. "She sings the highest and works the hardest."

"As an independent artist, I owe my career to Zac and other superstar mentors who have taken me under their wing, but I will never forget that Zac was the first," added Jones of Brown, who is a co-producer on her song, "So Many Skies," featuring Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey.

Tyler Lord

Tracy Alison

"I vividly remember sitting in with Zac Brown Band for the first time as a wide-eyed, nerve-wracked opening act on June 22, 2017 (yes, I remember the date!). If you had told me five years ago that I would be a part of the band, I would have never believed you," Jones recalled. "I am extremely proud to share the stage with such a diverse and gifted group of musicians, each of whom brings craftsmanship and unique strengths to the band. Finding my place, musically, in the band and soaking up as much knowledge as possible is my next mission. I will give my whole heart and soul to contributing to the music that we all know and love, and the music that is yet to be made."

To see what’s next for Jones, check out her website, and for more ZBB updates, head over to their website.