Yung Gravy Brings Addison Rae's Mom as His VMAs Date, Discusses Viral Romance (Exclusive)

Yung Gravy made a splashy entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he brought Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date. The unlikely pair turned heads when they walked the carpet ahead of the awards show, after the 26-year-old rapper revealed he had been talking to Easterling -- who is separated from Rae's father Monty Lopez -- over DM. Later, Easterling shared a TikTok where she expressed interest in going on a picnic date. (Yung Gravy has a song, "Martha Stewart," about the television personality and often raps about his love for older women.)

"They're more experienced. They are an underserviced community I'd like to say and they deserve more attention, so I thought that'd be the one. And I've noticed that people really have started giving MILFs more attention since my music dropped," Yung Gravy told ET's Rachel Smith on the VMAs carpet about why he prefers older women.

Yung Gravy confirmed that his plus-one for the evening was Easterling, who then joined ET's interview. "MILFs, you know, deserve more attention," he continued, bringing Easterling in. "I thought it was perfect timing."

He revealed that he asked Easterling to be his date "the moment that I knew I was coming to the VMAs."

Easterling shared that she liked the young rapper because "he's very wholesome." "Believe it or not I am a wholesome person," Yung Gravy assured. "I am wholesome, yeah, yeah, yeah."

Yung Gravy found himself in a bit of a heated back-and-forth with Lopez earlier this year, who challenged the rapper to a boxing match over his burgeoning friendship with Easterling. The rapper talked to ET about his response to Lopez's challenge, saying, "I feel like I am, as a 26-year-old, I am a lot more mature than that type of activity, so..."

Easterling chose not to address the social media drama, simply responding, "I don't really," prompting Yung Gravy to add, "Let's not worry about it."

They confirmed that they have both gone on their picnic date. Yung Gravy said, "the date was great, it was great."

Following the VMAs, Lopez took to social media with a shirtless selfie to respond to Yung Gravy and Easterling's date night out, seemingly criticizing the duo for their public debut and saying he was "unbothered."

"Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers," he wrote on his Instagram story. "I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole [sic] made me abandon as a child inorder [sic] to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or [sic] your blood child!"

Instagram story/Morty Lopez

Lopez also posted a family photo, writing, "Glad to see my boys and Shane!"

Instagram story/Morty Lopez