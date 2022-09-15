YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29

YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29.

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍.”

LaBrant’s comments under the post were turned off. An official cause of death for Smith hasn't been released.

LaBrant has been open about starting a relationship with Smith when they were teens. At 19, they welcomed Everleigh. However, their relationship did not last and she raised her daughter as a single mother through the years.

Tommy remained largely out of the spotlight, but LaBrant revealed that he did have a relationship with their daughter.

Since ending things, LaBrant met and started a relationship with her now-husband, Cole. The pair, who run the YouTube channel The LaBrant Fam, are parents of Posie, 4, Zealand, 2, and 3-month-old Sunday. Cole has been present in Everleigh’s life since she was three years old.

Earlier this month, LaBrant celebrated her anniversary with her husband.

“Next thing you know🥹 4 kids later, full full hearts, super full hands, & a whole lotta love! I love this life we’ve built together, @cole.labrant 💛,” she captioned a video that documented all of their relationship highlights.

“Thanks for fallin’ in love 6 years ago with a single mama & her little 3 year old," she added. "We love you.”