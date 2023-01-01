'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire

Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018.

Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series back in 1985, for her role of Lauren Fenmore on the CBS soap opera. Bregman's onscreen husband, Christian LeBlanc, surprised her on the talk show when he walked out carrying a black box.

"Are you kidding?" Bregman questioned, as LeBlanc made his way over to her. "Oh my gosh!"

"I would like to present this, an Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue of a Daytime Drama Series, but this time, it's from the people that love and respect you and cherish you, your CBS, your Young and the Restless family," he told her. "I am so honored to be able to give you this."

Bregman seemed stunned by the gesture, stating, "Oh my gosh. I can't thank you enough. Oh my God. I'm so overwhelmed."

Afterward, in a statement to Deadline, Bregman thanked the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for making the special moment possible.

"It has been one of the most extraordinary and heartfelt experiences of my career," she said of receiving a replacement statuette. "I tried not to go into the ugly cry on the air. Thanks to my Young and Restless family, NATAS, The Talk and everyone who made this moment happen. My heart is so full."

Adam Sharp, the President and CEO of NATAS, was thrilled to facilitate the happy moment.

"We were devastated to learn of the destruction of Tracey's home, and with it, her well-earned Emmy Award," he told the outlet. "As our judges acknowledged, the Emmy statuette is a symbol of her hard work and outstanding dedication to her craft. We are happy it’s back home where it belongs."